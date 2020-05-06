Ghaziabad residents urge admin to allow helps and others to return to work

On a day when neighbouring Gautam Budh Nagar district administration allowed all self-employed professionals such as domestic helps, plumbers, electricians and laundry persons to resume work, the Ghaziabad residents’ associations have written to the district magistrate asking that such persons be given permission to function in the district as well.

“We have requested the district magistrate to provide clarity on allowing domestic helps, drivers, electricians, and plumbers, among others, to return to work. Further, we want to know if high-rises can allow in relatives or guests and whether delivery persons can come to individual flats for doorstep delivery. Also, we want to know if residents are allowed to take walks in parks or take up cycling,” Alok Kumar, founder member, Federation of Association of Apartment Owners, said.

“There is a lot of confusion as residents want these services back. They also need AC technicians/mechanics as summer has already started. There are senior citizens who need services of physiotherapists, private nurses, etc. So, we want the DM to clarify if any special passes will be given to these persons. A clarification from the administration can help clear a lot of confusion,” he said.

The office bearers of Kaushambi’s apex residents’ body, Kaushambi Apartments Residents’ Welfare Association (Karwa), said domestic helps, drivers, plumbers etc are much needed in high-rises.

“It is requested that a suitable procedure be chalked out so that high-rise residents can get services of such persons. There are many elderly residents who have been staying away without domestic helps, drivers or attendants. If the administration permits, passes can be issued to such persons and RWAs can submitted a list. Or, the RWA itself can issue authorisation letters. A way out needs to be drawn up,” VK Mittal, president, Karwa, said.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said he has received requests from RWAs. “We will look into the issue and see how permissions can be given. We will chalk out a plan that allows for the movement of self-employed professionals,” he said.

Manish Mishra, superintendent of police (city), said the movement of such persons was not restricted specifically by police.

“There are many instances wherein RWAs themselves suspended the services of domestic helps and others in the wake of the coronavirus spread. There are complaints by senior citizens that RWAs are stopping their attendants or helps from entering the premises. The RWAs should approach the administration if their issues are to be resolved,” he said.

Few standalone shops open

Major markets remained closed across Ghaziabad city on Tuesday, even as a few standalone shops opened after the district magistrate issued directions on Monday night.

“There is a lot of fear among shopkeepers about the Covid-19 spread and many are still not getting any clarity about the order. On Tuesday, only a handful of customers arrived. I hope that with time, people will get to know that shops have opened and more customers start coming,” AK Khanna, who runs a small stationery shop in Kavi Nagar, said.

“The shop owners need more clarity on opening and closing timings. The customers are fewer in numbers due to lockdown and there is less or no availability of stock with such shops. They depend on wholesale shops which are located in bigger markets that are still shut. So these factors have hampered many standalone shop owners from opening shops,” Ved Kumar, who owns a small bike parts’ shop in Raj Nagar, said.

Most shops that opened Tuesday were those of stationery items, photocopy outlets, cobblers, electronic repairs, type puncture repair, and motorcycle workshops.