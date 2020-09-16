Ghaziabad revives 74MLD sewage treatment plant in Indirapuram

Ghaziabad: At least three major sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the district, facing operational issues and allegedly discharging untreated water into river Hindon, are now in the process of revival.

Officials of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation (GMC) said that one of them -- 74 million litres a day (MLD) capacity STP at Indirapuram -- was made fully functional on Tuesday after it was handed over to a company under ‘one city, one operator’ scheme.

The other two STPs -- 56 MLD capacity at Indirapuram and 70MLD at Dundahera which are also facing issues due to old technology -- will be made fully functional soon, the officials said.

SK Singh, project manager from VA Tech Wabag, the company which has now taken up STPs, said that the 74 MLD STP at Indirapuram faced operational issues. “It was taking the sewage from the Sahibabad drain, but not properly treating it. We have replaced equipment and made the STP functional. It is likely to achieve the quality benchmark (of biochemical oxygen demand of less than 10 mg/litre) within a week. But it is treating only 32 MLD of sewage as the outlet of the STP campus is small,” he said.

To enhance the capacity of the outlet from the STP campus at Indirapuram, the UP Jal Nigam is presently taking up a project which is likely to get complete by end of November against its earlier timeline of July. The delay is due to lockdown, the officials said.

Singh said that the other 56 MLD STP at Indirapuram and 70 MLD STP at Dundahera also face similar issues and the company is in the process of upgrading them too. “The two STPs are also facing issues in treating sewage. They were handed over to us in January as part of the project. We are in process of making them fully operational,” he added.

The campus at Indirapuram has three STPs whose discharge goes through a common outlet and thereafter gets drained into Hindon near Chijarsi. The third STP (with 56 MLD capacity) at Indirapuram is maintained by the Ghaziabad Development Authority and fully functional.

As a result of the untreated waste flowing from STPs into Hindon, the river stretch at Chijarsi sampling location had no traces of dissolved oxygen (DO) from January to July this year, barring April. The data from the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) shows that at sampling location of Chijarsi, the DO levels were 1.7 mg/litre in April while it was zero for the other six months, January to March and May to July.

“It is because of the issues with the STPs that untreated waste water was flowing into the river. This is why the sampling location at Chijarsi was showing zero levels of DO during the lockdown period. Since majority of industrial units were closed during the lockdown period, the DO levels were zero,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer, UPPCB.

The dissolved oxygen level in a river is one of the major indicators of its health and high DO levels are suitable for survival of aquatic life and further higher levels make it even fit for drinking purposes.

The GMC officials said that the STPs in Ghaziabad were built about 20 years ago and had old technologies. “The STPs have been facing issues for the past couple of years. The state government handed over the STPs to the company. The STPs were not meeting the required benchmark and there were some petitions filed with the National Green Tribunal in this regard. So, the rehabilitation of the STPs is now in progress and it is likely that they will be fully revived by March next year,” said BK Singh, general manager (water works), GMC.

According to UPPCB’s ‘action plan for restoration of polluted stretches of Hindon’, the entire stretch of the river from Saharanpur to Ghaziabad has 10 STPs which have a combined capacity of treating 524.5 MLD of sewage but the capacity utilization is only 224 MLD, about 43% of the installed capacity. The Ghaziabad district has a total of eight STPs.