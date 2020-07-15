Ghaziabad students among high scorers in CBSE’s class 10 examinations

Two students from Delhi Public School Ghaziabad (DPSG), Vasundhara and one from Delhi Public School, Indirapuram stood among some of the high scorers in Ghaziabad in central board of secondary education’s (CBSE’s) class 10 results declared on Wednesday.

According to the CBSE, the Noida region -- comprising Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr districts-- had a passing percentage of 87.51.

Jiya Chakraborty and Aadya Mahraur from DPSG and Yash Goel from DPS, Indirapuram scored 99.4% marks each in their examination. All three aspire to pursue engineering once their leave school in two years’ time.

“I did not take any coaching or tuitions and spent time in pursuing my hobbies of reading novels and learning Kathak for the last three to four years, apart from regular studies,” Jiya said.

She scored 97 in science and 100 each in mathematics, English, Sanskrit and social studies.

“My teachers were the first to break the news to me and later my school principal also called up to congratulate me,” she added.

Aadya Mahraur from the school also secured 99.4% with 99 marks in mathematics, 98 in science and 100 each in social science, English and French. A resident of Greater Noida (west), she says that the Covid-19 lockdown, in a way, helped her.

“I save a lot of travelling time. I did not devote fixed hours to studies but focussed more on quality time. I expected 95% marks, the results are a pleasant surprise,” she said. “I have been getting a lot of calls from friends but will spend time with the family at home in evening. Everyone is happy for me.”

Trilok Singh Bist, DPSG principal, lauded the students.

“They made the city proud and are among the high scorers in state as well,” he said.

Yash Goel from DPS, Indirapuram said he although he expected a high score, he did not expect to top the city.

“I was shocked for once seeing the marks. I devoted about five to six hours to studies each day and spent rest of the time in reading books and to sports like cricket. I am preparing for the IITs’ joint entrance examination. I love computers and computer languages and often research during my spare spare time,” he said. “Everyone in family is feeling great about my result but there will be no outing due to pandemic situation.”

His principal Sangeeta Hajela said that all students of the school passed the examination and that 465 out of 468 of her students scored first division, while there were 212 students overall who scored above 90%.

“We are proud of Yash and equally proud and happy for every student for their efforts which they have put in. The school’s overall result is 100%,” she added.

Other schools in the city too scored high marks.

GD Goenka School, Raj Nagar Extension had 100% results in the class 10 CBSE examinations. Ishita Singh (98.4%), Anusha Gupta (97.8%) and Abhimanyu Sardana (97.2%) were the top three students in the school with results declared on Wednesday.

“Every student of our school has worked hard and put in a lot of efforts and it is because of this that our result is 100%. Overall, 60 students appeared for the examinations and all of them scored 75% or above. So, this is an achievement with efforts of students and the teachers,” said Neha Sharma, the school principal.

The spokesperson for Amity International School, sector-6, Vasundhara said that all the 142 students cleared the exams with 138 first division marks and 122 distinctions.

Aditya Saxena (98%), Pulak Srivastava (97.6%) and Srishti Chopra (97.4%) were the top three students of the school.

Silver Line Prestige School – Bulandshahr Road Industrial Area, also achieved 100% result with Vanya Garg being the school topper with 99% marks. About 92% students of the school passed exams with first division marks.