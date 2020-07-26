Sections
Ghaziabad: Three arrested for thrashing CNG station employee

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:31 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Ghaziabad The police have arrested three men for allegedly thrashing an employee of a CNG filling station in Muradnagar on Saturday evening. The employee was beaten up when he asked the suspects, who had come in a car, to observe the queue, the police said on Sunday.

One of the suspects is former office bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJUM) which is youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a local party leader confirmed.

According to the police, Monu Tyagi, Shubham Tyagi and Gaurav Tyagi were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the incident. All the suspects are residents of Guldhar, the police said, adding that the entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera.

“We have arrested the three men for attacking the employee at the filling station in Muradnagar. The men had come in a car and the employee had objected when they tried to break the queue. The complainant has stated that one of the men was in an inebriated state and using abusive words,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).



The police initially lodged a non-cognisable report in the incident under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code. But later they registered an FIR adding IPC sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others).

“A proper FIR was lodged with relevant IPC sections and three men were traced and arrested.There were some rumours that the incident took place when the victim asked the men why they were not wearing masks. But the altercation started when they had tried to break the queue,” Jadaun added.

One of the suspects, Monu Tyagi, is former city vice-president of BJYM. “Monu Tyagi was the city vice-president of BJYM in the last term. But the unit was dissolved, and the new team is yet to be formed. The entire incident is in my knowledge and I have informed senior party leaders about the incident,” said Sanjeev Sharma, president of city unit of BJP.

