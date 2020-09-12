Ghaziabad to tighten screening of patients requiring home isolation

In order to deal with the rising cases of Covid-19 in the district, which are being reported at a faster pace over the past two weeks than before, Ghaziabad officials have decided to carefully screen patients requiring home isolation as they account for about 46% of the total active cases in the district as of Saturday.

Officials said as a result of the rise in the number of patients in home isolation, the government’s L1, L2 and L3 category hospitals, meant exclusively for treating Covid patients, currently have an occupancy of about just 30-40%.

According to official figures, the Ghaziabad district has so far allowed 2,200 persons to remain in home isolation of whom 1,434 were discharged while 766 were still under treatment, as of September 11. The officials said 146 of these patients were also referred to L1, L2 or L3 hospitals and this referral rate is also high over the past two weeks.

While the L1 hospitals treat asymptomatic patients, the L2 hospitals deal with patients having moderate complications and the L3 are meant for those with severe symptoms.

Overall, Ghaziabad district has 146 patients who were referred from home isolation to Covid facilities. In contrast, the Gautam Budh Nagar district officials said so far, of the 966 persons allowed home isolation, only 15 have been referred to Covid facilities.

“In order to monitor the patients in home isolation in a better manner, we have decided to rope in more teams who can be in regular touch with patients. Presently, we have three teams working in three shifts of eight hours each. Now, we have decided to double the teams since the number of patients is also on the rise,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

“Further, we have also asked our teams to properly monitor those aged over 55 years and other having co-morbid conditions. In case the teams have the slightest of doubt about a patient’s health condition, they should get that patient shifted to a Covid facility immediately. These steps have been planned to better manage people going into home isolation. It is our intent that there should be no health complication to any patient in home isolation and fatalities should be kept to a minimum,” he said.

The UP government allowed home isolation for asymptomatic patients on July 20.

According to state health department officials, there were about 36,334 patients in home isolation across the state till September 11. They added that about 149,396 patients availed of home isolation and 113,062 of them have recovered from the illness.

Ghaziabad officials are also worried about the referral rate when compared to Gautam Budh Nagar.

Dr Deepak Ohri, chief medical officer of Gautam Budh Nagar district, said, “The rate of referral of patients in home isolation is low here because we have a strict screening procedure. Anyone who opts for home isolation is first brought to a Covid facility where (s)he is kept for two days and her health status screened. Only when doctors do they allow the person to go into home isolation. The process is tedious and time consuming but it has considerably reduced our referral rate.”

In Ghaziabad, there is no such check.“We have plenty of vacant beds in our Covid hospitals while the number of doctors and health care staff deployed there is same as that for full occupancy. We will now be strictly monitoring people aged over 55 years and also those with co-morbid conditions,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer of Ghaziabad district.