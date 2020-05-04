Ghaziabad: Two dead, one ill after ‘drinking liquor’, bodies cremated without autopsy; kin deny rumours of sanitiser consumption

Ghaziabad: Two persons died while one was rushed to a hospital in Meerut after “consuming liquor” at Bakharwa village in Modinagar town of Ghaziabad. The bodies of the two victims were cremated without post mortem by their families, said district officials, adding that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. Officials also said they are looking to rumours that the three consumed sanitiser.

The families of the victims said that the health of the two -- Kishan Pal, 32, and Mangat Ram Sharma, 60 -- deteriorated after they allegedly consumed smuggled liquor and both died in the early hours of Monday. The third victim, Vipin Kumar, 28, was rushed to Meerut for treatment. According to the families, liquor is being sold in the village even though there is a national lockdown in place. Liquor has not been deemed an essential commodity by the central government and all liquor shops are closed in Ghaziabad as the district has been designated a red zone due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease here.

“Liquor has been available in the village for the past seven to 10 days and my brother consumed it on Sunday. Liquor is available at many places even during the lockdown,” said Sudesh Kumar, elder brother of Kishan.

He said there had been rumours that the three drank some sanitiser liquid. “Some people floated a theory that the three had consumed sanitiser. This happened because some children picked up a small empty bottle of sanitizer and brought it home. We have the bottle of liquor with us from which my brother drank alcohol,” he said

“Late Sunday, my brother’s health took a hit and he started to vomit. He also passed blood during the vomiting. He succumbed in the early hours of Monday. He used to consume liquor before as well but the one he consumed on Sunday led to his death. Later, it was decided by people in the village that last rites be performed. So, we performed the last rites and no post mortem could take place,” he added.

The victim’s neighbour, Mangat, died after his family rushed him to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

“My father had liquor on Sunday morning and later at night he went to water our fields. There, he developed severe pain in the abdomen and I brought him home. He slept around 3-4am. After hearing cries of a death at our neighbour’s house, I tried to wake up my father but he did not wake up. I rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead,” said Kavinder Sharma, Mangat’s son.

Kavinder said that sale of liquor has been rampant in the village for the past few days.

“It is sold openly and is available in the villages even during the lockdown. There is no action. My father consumed liquor even two days ago and on Sunday as well,” he added.

Upon information after the last rites of the two persons were performed on Monday morning, the district magistrate and the senior superintendent of police reached the spot to make inquiries.

“I have directed for an inquiry into the entire incident. Appropriate action will be taken up once the sequence of events comes to light,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate, Ghaziabad.

Sources in the police, meanwhile, said they have come to know that one of the three victims had bought three bottles recently, one of which was of a chemical which is used for the preparation of sanitisers.

“The wife of one of the victims told us that three bottles were purchased by her husband. It is a probability that the victims mixed some chemicals to the small quantity of liquor available with them and consumed the mixture. However, this will be ascertained through medical and forensic examination. The three containers have been recovered. Since last rites of the two have already been performed, more information will be gathered from the third victim who is still under treatment,” the officer, requesting anonymity, said.

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said the three were known to each other.

“Officials reached the village after information of the last rites was relayed to us. The cause of death is not yet known but investigation is underway. A blue-colored liquid was recovered from the house of the deceased. A team from the excise department has also reached the village for making inquiries,” Naithani said.

By Monday evening, the police said they lodged an FIR into the incident.

“The FIR is lodged against unidentified persons under Section 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder). The third patient is in ICU at a hospital in Meerut and is under treatment,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police.