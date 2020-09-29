Ghaziabad: Two women injured after portion of road caves in; civic agency orders inquiry

Ghaziabad: Two women were injured when they fell into a pit created by a portion of the road in Rajendra Nagar caving-in, on Sunday morning.

The incident on Sunday took place in Sector 3m where the two women, both aged around 40-45 years and residents of the nearby Pasonda area, were collecting dry wood from the roadside and loading them in to a rickshaw.

The matter has prompted the Ghaziabad municipal corporation to issue orders for a survey of the area in Rajendra Nagar where the incident took place. According to the civic agency’s officials, the cave-in took place probably due to water leakage. The portion has been barricaded, officials added.

“The spot where they were standing caved-in and both fell in. The pit created as a result of the cave-in was about 7-8 feet deep and soon locals rushed for their help. One of the women suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for first aid. Both had come to collect dry wood from the green belt area,” said Himanshu Sharma, a local resident.

“As soon as I got information, I reached the spot and informed the corporation officials. Later, they barricaded the area. The woman, however, did not suffer any major injuries and was discharged from the hospital,” Sharma added.

MS Tanwar, Ghaziabad municipal commissioner, said he has taken cognisance of the incident and directed officers to survey the area.

“It seems that the roadside portion that caved-in was due to some water leakage. I have asked the general manager of the water works department to survey the surrounding area and ensure that there is no such issue there. The repair work will also be ensured at the earliest and we are also taking up road repair works on 25 different roads of the city. Our officials reached the spot and took the women to a nearby hospital for first aid,” he added.

The residents, however, raised concerns over the dilapidated condition of city roads.

“It is necessary that the entire incident be probed and reasons behind it be found out. Further, the city roads are lying in a dilapidated condition ever since the lockdown and bad patches of the road often lead to accidents. The corporation should fix the responsibility of the respective engineer of the area and should rope in mobile road repair teams, so that the dilapidated patches can be repaired immediately,” said Colonel (retired) TP Tyagi, president of the apartment owners’ federation.

“The work for repair of the 25 different roads will start within the next 15 days and tenders have been issued under phase 1 of the work. We have also requested residents to inform their respective zonal in-charges in case they come across broken patches. We will try to put the other roads in phase 2 of the road repair work, for which tenders will be floated in the second half of October,” Tanwar added.

Under phase 1 of the road repair works, the corporation has issued tenders for 25 different roads which have become dilapidated and need immediate repairs. The roads are identified in residential areas of Vasundhara sectors 6, 4A, 16 and 18, Dabur Chowk to Kaushambi, Kavi Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Diamond flyover, Shalimar Garden Extension 1 and Vijay Nagar.