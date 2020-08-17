Ghaziabad: Unidentified men shoot at petrol pump guard, flee with his licensed gun

Ghaziabad: Two unidentified men in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday shot at and critically injured the security guard of a petrol pump near Sainthli area of Muradnagar in Ghaziabad, near the Delhi-Meerut Road, and also fled with his licensed weapon during the incident. Police officers said that they have registered an FIR into the incident and are probing it from all angles.

The incident took place around 12.30am on Monday when several staff members of the petrol pump deployed to disburse fuel and the guard, 47-year-old Naresh Kumar, was stationed at the exit of the station.

“Two men arrived at the pump around 12.30am on Monday and approached the guard. They wanted water and the guard informed them they could get it from the RO system installed at the station. After having the water, they went near to the guard and one snatched his double barrel gun while the other fired a shot at him. The guard sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and fell down,” said Saurabh Gupta, the owner of the pump.

“The two men immediately fled to the other side of the road where probably their other accomplices were waiting in vehicles and fled the spot. They also took away the licensed gun of the guard. The incident was captured in the CCTV installed and the police have taken it for investigation. The guard is admitted to an ICU of a private hospital in Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad and is under observation for three days,” he added.

He added that the two assailants did not come close to the office of the fuel station where the cash is generally kept. The guard is from Shahjahanpur district and resided locally at nearby Mainapur village, he added.

“The two men were unidentified and the guard was shot at during the incident. He is admitted at a hospital and is under treatment. We have registered a case and are investigating all angles,” said Ramanand Kushwaha, acting superintendent of police (rural).