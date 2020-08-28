Sections
Home / Cities / Ghaziabad: Woman ends life, blames in-laws in video

Ghaziabad: Woman ends life, blames in-laws in video

A 25-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide late Thursday in her house at a locality under the jurisdiction of Vijay Nagar police station. Her husband and mother-in-law were...

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 23:32 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 25-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide late Thursday in her house at a locality under the jurisdiction of Vijay Nagar police station.

Her husband and mother-in-law were arrested for allegedly harassing her, police officers said.

According to the police, they found a video in the victim’s mobile phone in which she is saying that she was harassed, officers said.

“We have registered a first information report and arrested her mother-in-law and husband,” said Abhishek Verma, superintendent of police (city).



Based on a complaint by the victim’s parents, the police registered a first information report against the two suspects under sections 304b (dowry death) and 398a (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as levied provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The first information report was registered at Vijay Nagar police station.

Ghaziabad does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and 011-23389090 from SUMAITRI (Delhi-based).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM Modi to inaugurate college building of agricultural university in Jhansi
Aug 28, 2020 23:33 IST
Chandigarh BJP chief announces state executive members
Aug 28, 2020 23:19 IST
Odisha faces flood-like situation, NDRF and Rapid Action Force on standby
Aug 28, 2020 23:20 IST
Cong leader Tweets Vij over poor conditions in Panchkula civil hospital
Aug 28, 2020 23:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.