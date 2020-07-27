Ghaziabad: Woman’s body found stuffed inside suitcase

Sections
Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:39 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Ghaziabad The police on Monday morning recovered the body of an unidentified woman, which was stuffed inside a suitcase, from New Hindon Vihar adjacent to GT Road.

According to the police, the hands and legs of the deceased were tied with a dupatta. The woman appeared to be married and in the age group of 24 to 25 years, they said.

“There were no external injury marks on her body, but her face had turned blackish which probably suggests that she died of suffocation. However, the exact cause of her death will be known only after the post mortem report comes in. It seems that she was murdered due to some family dispute,” said Manish Mishra, superintendent of police (city).

“We have formed several teams to investigate the case. Information has also been sought from nearby districts about any missing person and also to ascertain her identity,” Mishra added.



The woman was wearing a yellow coloured kurta with Mehandi in her hands and legs, the police said.

The area from where the suitcase was recovered comes under the jurisdiction of Sahibabad police station.

According to the police, they are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas as they found marks of tyres of a car and a bike from near the place where the suitcase was found. The cops said that the murder probably took place on Sunday night and the suitcase was dumped at the spot during the early hours of Monday. The police received the information from locals around 7am on Monday.

