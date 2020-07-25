Ghumar Mandi, National road in Ludhiana to be developed as smart roads: Punjab cabinet minister

Sections
Minister said they will be developed under the Smart City Project at a cost of Rs 18.93 crore

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Bharat Bhushan Ashu

Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, said on Saturday that Ghumar Mandi market road and National road would be developed as smart roads under the Smart City Project at a cost of Rs 18.93 crore.

Ashu said model markets would be developed on the roads under a separate project which will include providing dedicated space for all utilities, pedestrians and incorporation of landscape, cycle track and underground electricity services.

He said these roads are being developed as smart roads as they are frequently visited by a large number of people from other districts/states and will present a good picture of the city.

In the next phase, Mall road, Rani Jhansi road, Deepak Hospital road, Kochar Market road, College road, Ishmeet Singh road, Club road and Mandir-Gurudwara road in Sarabha Nagar will also be developed as smart roads, Ashu said. Work on Malhar Road is going on in full swing and will be completed soon, he added.



Ashu said he will personally monitor the progress of all the projects under Ludhiana Smart City project on a weekly basis and warned that strict action would be taken against officials if there is any lapse on their behalf.

