Sections
Home / Cities / Girders installed for new foot overbridge at Dombivli station

Girders installed for new foot overbridge at Dombivli station

The Central Railway carried out the work of launching the girder for a foot overbridge at Dombivli railway station on Sunday. “Eight girders were installed for the reconstruction of a new foot...

Updated: May 18, 2020 00:07 IST

By Priyanka Dhomse,

The Central Railway carried out the work of launching the girder for a foot overbridge at Dombivli railway station on Sunday.

“Eight girders were installed for the reconstruction of a new foot overbridge at Dombivli railway station on Sunday. The old foot overbridge towards the Kalyan side was dismantled and is being rebuilt. Almost 50% of the work is completed. The FOB is likely to be completed in 20 days,” said a CR official.

The girders were installed from 11am to 3pm, said the official.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Returned Kashmiri students allege being kept with Covid-19 patients in isolation centres
May 18, 2020 00:16 IST
Fogging on migrant labourers: Panipat DC orders probe
May 18, 2020 00:15 IST
Maharashtra records over 2,000 cases in a day; tally 33,053
May 18, 2020 00:15 IST
Sonnalli Seygall: Houses with pets would be happier during the pandemic
May 18, 2020 00:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.