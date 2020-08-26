Give all teachers opportunity to serve in district, tehsil headquarters: HC to Himachal govt

Taking strong exception to the practice of influential teachers forming a cartel to ensure postings in and around district and tehsil headquarters in Himachal Pradesh, the high court on Wednesday asked the state government to ensure that maximum number of teachers, especially those whose children are to appear in the board and professional courses examination, are given an opportunity to serve in the district and tehsil headquarters or wherever requisite infrastructure like adequate band width, facility of tuition are available.

The division bench comprising justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, passed these orders on a writ petition filed by lecturer Sheela Suryavanshi challenging her transfer from GSSS, Sanjauli to GSSS, Theog, alleging that she was transferred on the basis of Demi Official note obtained by respondent Rita Chauhan, that too, during the ban imposed by the state government on transfers.

While hearing the case, the court observed that both the petitioner and respondent, despite holding a state cadre post, remained posted in and around Shimla only throughout their entire service and it could not have been possible without the active support of official respondents.

The HC said there has been a spike in cases relating to transfer and majority of these pertain to the respondent department i.e. education department and it is for this reason that the court in an earlier writ petition, decided on March 18, had recommended the state government to implement online transfer in its departments, boards, corporations etc having over 500 employees by framing an online transfer policy on similar line as that of the adjoining state of Haryana.

The court said granting indulgence to any of the parties in this case will be causing manifest injustice to other teachers who are desirous of serving in Shimla and other district and tehsil headquarters but have failed mainly because of the cartel formed by the influential teachers like the parties in the instant case.

Disposing of the petition, the HC directed the respondent state to transfer both the petitioner and respondent outside their home districts within two weeks and ensure that it should be a meaningful transfer and not mere adjustment.

The court has listed the matter for compliance on September 10.