GLADA’s freehold plots: Last date for submission of applications is September 7

The last date for submission of applications for Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority’s (GLADA) scheme of allotment of 82 freehold residential plots to general public and 11 residential plots to economically weaker section is September 7, 2020.

The site where the plots are offered is located on Sua Road, behind Keys Hotel (adjoining Shaheed Bhagat Sigh Nagar).

Sharing details, a spokesperson of the housing and urban development department said that GLADA has offered plots measuring upto 125 square yards at a reserve price of ₹29,000 per square yard to general public. For plots measuring less than 100 square yard which are reserved for economically weaker section, reserve price has been fixed at ₹26,100 per square yard.

The applicants are required to deposit 10% of the total cost of the plot as earnest money at the time of submission of application and subsequent 15% within 30 days from the date of issuance of allotment letter.

The balance 75% can be paid by allottees either in a lump sum within 60 days of issuance of allotment letter which would entitle them to a rebate of 5% or in six equated half-yearly instalments with 9% interest compounded annually, said the spokesperson.

Development work at site is almost complete and possession shall be handed over immediately after issuance of allotment letter, the spokesperson added.

Keeping in mind, the interests of the economically weaker section of the society, 11 residential plots in the scheme have been reserved for allotment to EWS. A separate draw for allotment of plots to EWS category shall be conducted.

SCOS AT SITE ALSO OFFERED THROUGH E-AUCTION

Besides the residential plots, GLADA has also put nine SCOs, that are situated on the same site, on e-auction. The reserve price for these has been fixed at ₹87,000 per sq yd.

Details of auction which is slated to conclude at 1pm on September 7, 2020 are available on the e-auction portal www.puda.e-auctions.in

Interested applicants can obtain the scheme brochure from the associated banks or apply online at www.glada.gov.in.