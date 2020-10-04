Glitch in e-kharid portal slows down paddy procurement in Haryana

Farmers in Haryana are a worried lot after a technical snag in the e-kharid portal has led to slow procurement of paddy in the mandis of the state.

The tardy lifting has caused glut in the mandis as the farmers are not getting enough space to unload their produce in the overflowing grain markets. The harvesting of both parmal and basmati varieties is on peak in the state.

Aimed at empowering farmers and extending ease of doing business to traders, the e-kharid system was launched for Haryana in September 2016. Under this system, direct payment is made into the accounts of the farmers for their produce.

On Sunday, the ahrtias complained that the farmers were unable to sell their produce due to the technical problem on the e-kharid portal for several hours and therefore the rice millers have been purchasing it without any formalities.

“I reached the mandi with the produce at 3.30am on Sunday. I had to wait for about five hours in the queue outside the mandi as there was no space to unload the produce. I have not been able to sell my produce yet and will have to wait till Monday as there was no procurement,” said Ramesh Kumar, a farmer, who was present in Ladwa grain market of Kurukshetra district.

A commission agent in Kurukshetra, Naresh Kumar, said, “There were problems with the e-portal and it has affected the procurement for several hours causing inconvenience to the farmers who had brought their produce in the mandi as per the schedule.”

A senior officer of the state agriculture marketing board said there was some technical problem with the e-portal but it has been fixed. “The procurement will improve from Monday,” he added. The official said to ease the lifting, the state government is taking help of rice millers as they have enough arrangements for the procurement.

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal, who was in Karnal on Sunday, said the government has made all arrangements for the procurement and every single grain of the farmers will be procured on MSP.