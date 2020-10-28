Sections
Glitch in transfer permission software leaves property owners in Panchkula vexed

Transfer permission software of Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran does not accept documents specific to only a part of a property.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:58 IST

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Hindustan Times Panchkula

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A snag in the transfer permission software of Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran for over a month has left Panchkula residents wishing to transfer a part of their property at their wits’ end.

Several e-mails and letters written to Pankaj Yadav, chief administrator, HSVP, Panchkula, and Sanjay Kumar Sharma, chief information technology officer (CITO), HSVP, have gone in vain.

On September 22, SC Kalka, a Panchkula-based senior citizen, had written a similar letter to Yadav, highlighting the issue.

In his correspondence, Kalra stated that him, his wife and daughter-in-law jointly owned a plot in Sector 10. He wrote that he wished to transfer his share to his daughter-in-law and the transfer permission for this was accorded by the estate officer.



But while getting the transfer deed executed, the tehsil officer informed him that their software will only accept stamp papers for the entire property and not just his share.

He wrote that he had already made several requests to the HSVP CITO for making necessary amendments to the transfer permission software to aid execution of the transfer deed.

Similarly, Hemant Kinger, another resident said, “My relative wishes to register the second floor of a building. The software is picking collector rate of all three floors, increasing the registry rate.”

For the past three days, I am regularly going to the deputy commissioner’s office, but got no respite, he added.

Tehsildar Punyadeep Sharma said, “We have written to the IT Cell of HSVP and hopefully the issue will be solved by next week.”

Sharma said the problem started after different software of the development authority and other departments were merged, but it was being rectified.

Despite repeated text messages, calls and e-mails, neither Pankaj Yadav nor Sanjay Kumar reverted with their comments.

