Glut in Haryana mandis as arhtiyas, mill owners refuse to cooperate in paddy procurement

It has been learnt that the rice-millers and ahrtias are opposing the government’s decision to get the procurement agencies to directly procure the paddy from mandi and transport it to the godowns to bring transparency. (Representational image) (HT FILE)

Even as the Haryana government announced to advance paddy procurement by four days, there is no relief for farmers as arhtiyas and rice-mill owners have refused to cooperate in the procurement process.

It has been learnt that the rice-millers and ahrtias are opposing the government’s decision to get the procurement agencies to directly procure the paddy from mandi and transport it to the godowns to bring transparency.

The government had announced to start procurement of Parmal varieties in Karnal, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Ambala from September 27 but so far, the process has not started.

As per information, members of the Haryana rice millers and dealers association held a meeting on Sunday evening at Kurukshetra and decided not to cooperate in the procurement.

A senior official of the Haryana state agriculture marketing board said,

“Since the rice millers are not allowing procurement agencies to store paddy in their godown, the latter are not procuring the paddy. Even the commission agents are saying that the procurement agencies will have to lift the paddy soon after procurement as they need space for their farmers.”

The officer said that now the procurement agencies are exploring other options for storage till the issue with rice-millers is sorted out.

Farmers irked

The delay has cost the farmers heavily as they have been forced to wait in mandis. “We have been waiting in mandis for the past one week and now the arhtiyas and government officials are refusing to procure the paddy,” said Kuldeep Singh, a farmer who was waiting at Pipli grain market of Kurukshetra.

A few agitated farmers also locked the market committee office in Kurukshetra to air their anger.

Farmers also alleged that they got faulty messages from the government. “I had registered for 250 quintals but I got a message informing me that only one quintal of paddy is to be brought. I raised the issue with mandi officials, but they didn’t care,” said Praveen Kumar, a farmer of Nilokheri of Karnal.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Jewel Singla, chairman of the Haryana Rice Millers and Dealers Association, said they are demanding the government to increase the milling charges from Rs 10 to Rs 100 per quintal, and reduce the returns for rice from Rs 67 per quintal to Rs 64. They also want that they should allowed to purchase paddy from farmers of nearby districts and other states.