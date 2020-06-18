GMADA extends land acquisition process for Aerotropolis till November

Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has extended the acquisition process for its seventh independent township, Aerotropolis, by November, owing to the Covi lockdown. Earlier, the acquisition was to be done by May this year.

The project is spread over 5,400 acres. GMADA had already issued a notification under section 11 of the Land acquisition Act to acquire 737 acres of land. The Act pertains to preliminary notification for acquiring the land and calling objections from landowners.

The township is an expansion of GMADA’s Aerocity and will comprise both residential and commercial spaces. Situated in the vicinity of Chandigarh international airport, it will come up on both sides of the Zirakpur-Banur road. In the first phase, land will be acquired in Chau Majra, Saini Majra, Patton, Manauli, Siaun and Matran of Mohali district.

Sanjeev Kumar, GMADA estate officer, said, “We have extended the acquisition process till November and for the announcement of award under the Land Acquisition Act, we have sent the file to authorities concerned for approval. Once it is done, we will begin the process.”

He further said the announcement of award for payment of compensation to land owners and other affected persons was practically the last step towards acquisition of land after the department of housing and urban development, Punjab, issues a notification under sections 19 and 21 (1) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

Another senior official of GMADA said that the development authority has to purchase the said land under land pooling policy 2013. Recently, GMADA had also increased compensation for land owners opting for its land pooling scheme for various residential projects. Instead of 121 square yards, the authority will now offer the land owners a commercial plot of 200 square yards, he said.

Under the land pooling scheme, farmers are offered housing and commercial sites in lieu of their land. Under the scheme, land is taken from farmers to develop big housing and commercial projects. In lieu of the land, farmers are offered housing and commercial sites.

Though GMADA is yet to calculate the compensation, as per sources, the compensation will be between ₹2.5-3 crore for those who do not opt for land pooling. While acquiring land for Aerocity in 2008, GMADA had given ₹1.5 crore per acre to farmers.

ABOUT THE PROJECT

Spread over 5,400 acres, the township is an expansion of Aerocity.

It will be built on both sides of the Zirakpur-Banur road, in the vicinity of Chandigarh international airport.

The project will comprise both residential and commercial spaces.

In the first phase, 737 acre land will be acquired in Chau Majra, Saini Majra, Patton, Manauli, Siaun and Matran.

The remaining land will be acquired in Badi, Kurdi, Kishanpur, Safipur and Kishanpura villages.

OTHER GMADA TOWNSHIPS

Aerocity, Knowledge City and IT City, all in the vicinity of Chandigarh airport

Eco City, Edu City and Medi City in New Chandigarh, Mullanpur