GMADA hands over water supply to Mohali MC

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu during the signing of agreement between GMADA and municipal corporation at the Mohali civic body office on Wednesday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)

Ending the disparity in water and sewerage user charges in Sectors 66 to 69 and 76 to 80 from January 1, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Wednesday handed over operation and maintenance of water supply and sewerage to municipal corporation whereby all sectors in its jurisdiction will be charged uniform user charges.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed by the XEN’s of both departments, informed cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, who is also the MLA from Mohali.

This is a matter of huge relief to the residents of Sohana, Kumbra, and those of other localities falling in Sector 66 to 69 and Sectors 76 to 80 who were paying relatively much higher user charges as levied by GMADA. Pertinently, GMADA charges Rs 10 per 1000 litres on average while the MC charges around Rs.1.80 for the same quantity of water. Hence, “This MoU will result in an annual saving to the tune of approximately Rs.7 to 8 crores for the residents of the said localities,” said Sidhu.

‘Mohali being developed as model city’

He said that Mohali is being developed as Model City in terms of development. The developmental works in residential complexes, colonies, markets and parks are in full swing. Over Rs. 3.5 crore has been spent on the internal development of various residential societies. Works worth Rs 60 lakh are underway in the Housefed Apartment while another Rs 40 lakh has been approved for additional works.

Similarly, funds for additional works at Joginder Vihar and Guru Teg Complex have also been approved, he said while adding that the state government is the first to initiate internal development of residential societies

The minister further informed that open-air gyms are to come up in every big park of the city and a resolution has been passed by the civic body to commence setting up 20 open-air gyms in the city.

He flagged off a tractor and eight water tankers with the capacity of 4000 litres each at the Municipal Bhawan in Mohali.