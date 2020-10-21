Sections
GMADA introduces robots for cleaning manholes in Mohali

The technology will replace the inhuman practice of manual scavenging and improve the working conditions of sanitation workers

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The bandicoot robot, which world’s first manhole-cleaning machine developed under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Swachh Bharat’ initiatives by an Indian startup Genrobotics. (HT PHOTO)

Making most of modern day technology, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Tuesday introduced ‘bandicoot’ robots that will clean the sewer manholes in the city, thus replacing the current inhuman practice of manual scavenging.

The mechanism will not only improve sanitation in the city, it will bring a positive change in the conditions of sanitation workers.

Sarvjit Singh, principal secretary, department of housing and urban development, Punjab, launched the robots at PUDA Bhawan in Sector 62, Mohali.

Singh said the bandicoot robot can do every action that a sanitation worker performs inside the manhole. The robot is the world’s first manhole-cleaning machine developed under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Swachh Bharat’ initiatives by an Indian startup Genrobotics, he added.

The bandicoot robot can converge its diameter by using its legs to enter into the unseen depths of the manholes and pull out solid waste material with its specially designed human-comparable robotic arm and unclog the sewer system.

Pradeep Kumar Agrawal, chief administrator, GMADA, said waste deposition had increased by almost 70% during the pandemic, adding that more plastic, masks, gloves, medicine bottles and syringes were ending up in the manholes. This had increased the instances of blockages and sewage-related work, he added.

