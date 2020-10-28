GMADA razes 25 illegal structures in Mohali’s Jhampur area

Sections
Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:17 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The regulatory wing of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Tuesday carried out a demolition drive and razed 25 under-construction structures that had come up illegally at different areas within the jurisdiction of Mohali district.

The drive was carried out in Guru Nanak Enclave, Khushi Enclave and Sai Enclave.

GMADA’s additional chief administrator Rajesh Dhiman said these illegal structures were built in violation of the Punjab New Capital Periphery Control Act. All these structures were under-construction houses up to the plinth level, he added.

The drive began around 11am and continued till 4.30pm. The team executed the drive with the help of police and earth-moving equipment.

Dhiman appealed to the general public not to undertake any construction in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of GMADA without obtaining necessary approval from the competent authority and warned of stern action against those indulging in illegal activities.

He said that drives of similar nature will be carried out in near future to curb the practice of unauthorised constructions.

