GMADA should take strict action against erring builders: MP Manish Tewari

He suggested hefty penalties, cancellation of licences and criminal action against builders/colonisers indulging in malpractices.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 23:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Member of parliament (MP) Manish Tewari has asked the officials of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to take the most stringent action against builders and developers who take gullible residents for a ride.

On Thursday, Tewari held a meeting to familiarise himself with the activities that GMADA undertakes and interacted with the officials at PUDA Bhawan in Mohali.

“Due to deliberate delays in giving possession and deficiencies in provision of basic amenities, real estate customers suffer not only from mental and financial injury, but also from brazen violation of their right to life and livelihood,” said Tewari.

He suggested hefty penalties, cancellation of licences and criminal action against builders/colonisers indulging in malpractices.

He also suggested that officials should come up with a “model builder buyer agreement” with an appropriate insertion of a penalty clause. “Generally the agreements are craftily drafted in favour of builders, leaving people in the lurch,” said Tewari.

To reduce financial losses and mental agony of the buyers and to curtail unfair practices by builders and real estate developers, GMADA must proactively come up with appropriate measures, he added.

