GMADA starts process to build 6 km link from Airport road to Kharar

Four years after it proposed building a six km , 200-feet wide link between Airport road to Kharar –Landran road, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has begun the process of acquisition of land.

The road will improve connectivity from Kharar to Airport road and also some major townships including TDI, Ansal and Gateway city. Originating from Sector 74-A (Airport road), this road will divide sectors 116-92 and sectors 117-74-A, to pass through the villages of Chapar Chri Khurd, Chapar Chiri Kalan, Chajju Majra, Balaili and Ballomajra before connecting to Kharar- Landran road near Swaraj factory.

The road is part of the Mohali master plan.

On starting the acquisition process, Davinder Singh, GMADA chief engineer, said: “We have written to the authorities concerned for approvals to issue notice under Section 11 of the Land Acquisition Act soon. We will be acquiring around 75 acres of land from five villages and are hopeful of completing the acquisition process by the end of this year.”

Sanyam Dudeja, director, Jubilee Real Estate Group, Mohali, said, people in colonies close to the road had faced a number of problems in the absence of a link road and the risk of accidents was high too.

Kamal Tiwana, a Kharar resident, said the existing National Highway 21 remained clogged due to construction of the Kharar flyover. This 200-feet-wide link road was, therefore, expected to be a better alternative to people travelling between Chandigarh and Kharar.

Blaming GMADA for poor planning, he said it approved construction of apartments and bungalows in remote areas but did not provide basic amenities like connecting roads and parks.

WORK BEGINS ON KEY ROAD

One of the key road projects to connect Kharar with New Chandigarh has also kicked off after a delay of over three months owing to the Covid-19 lockdown. GMADA, which had earlier missed a deadline of April 15 to begin work, has now started it on the 8km stretch that will improve connectivity between Mullanpur and Sunny Enclave, helping commuters bypass Chandigarh or Kurali.