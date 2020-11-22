Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / GMADA to demolish 60 illegal houses at Jujhar Nagar

GMADA to demolish 60 illegal houses at Jujhar Nagar

Residents claim they purchased the plots from a builder who assured them the colony was approved by the government.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 21:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has issued notices of demolition to owners of 60 houses built illegally at Jujhar Nagar, located near Chandigarh’s Sector 39 (West).

While GMADA plans to demolish the structures on November 25, residents claim they built their houses three years ago after buying plots through a builder, who claimed it’s an approved colony.

“We bought the plots through our hard-earned money. We don’t know where to go and what to do. Our families will be rendered homeless,” said Prem Singh Bisht, a resident of the colony.

Another local Sayed Akthar said despite the notices by GMADA, the builder was not replying to queries and saying he has stay orders from court.

GMADA’s estate officer Tarsem Chand said the notices had been issued as the houses and colony were illegal, and will be demolished soon.

Despite repeated attempts, builder Gurdev Singh was not immediately available for comments.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
Nov 22, 2020 18:56 IST
‘Many people don’t wear masks, this is upsetting’: Thackeray on Covid-19
Nov 22, 2020 21:10 IST
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Nov 22, 2020 20:50 IST
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Nov 22, 2020 18:44 IST

latest news

Delhi riots: Police file charge sheet before court against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in UAPA case
Nov 22, 2020 21:53 IST
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of New Zealand tour with fever
Nov 22, 2020 21:53 IST
Walker encounters aggressive goose in front of warning sign about the bird
Nov 22, 2020 21:54 IST
3 doctors suspended over death of differently-abled student in Srinagar
Nov 22, 2020 21:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.