GMADA upgrading Togan road in Mullanpur to six lanes

With the Chandigarh administration allotting work for the road connecting Dakshin Marg to New Chandigarh (Mullanpur) in Mohali, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has also started the process to upgrade its 8km PR-4 road from Togan to Boothgarh from four to six lanes.

The six-lane road, to be connected to Dakshin Marg via a 1.2km stretch towards Chandigarh, will connect to the Siswan-Kurali road on the Punjab side.

This will provide better connectivity to Chandigarh and the upcoming Punjab Cricket Stadium (PCA) in New Chandigarh, which is expected to host domestic and international matches by September next year.

A senior GMADA officer said they were working on a detailed project report (DPR) and hoping to complete the project by October next year. “Three bridges will be constructed on the existing causeways, with the project estimated to cost Rs 100 crore,” he said.

As part of the upgrade, the road will also be equipped with trunk storm lines for developers in New Chandigarh.

“This road will help with better connectivity between Chandigarh and Punjab, and with the PCA stadium soon to be operational, there is a need for an alternative route to handle the traffic pressure,” said Taraninder Singh, president of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), Mullanpur.

Currently, commuters have to go through Sarangpur via Madhya Marg to reach New Chandigarh. The 1.2km road via Dakshin Marg will shorten the distance between Chandigarh and Kurali by connecting National Highway 21 and Sector 39 through Kurali.

The road will also connect directly to the new international cricket stadium coming up in New Chandigarh. Being constructed by the Mohali Cricket Association, the stadium is nearing completion.