Goa CM Sawant tests positive for Covid-19, opts for home isolation

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant has tested positive for the coronavirus disease, becoming the latest in a line of high-profile figures in the state to do so.

Sawant tweeted that he was asymptomatic and would remain in home isolation whilst continuing to work.

“I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID-19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions,” Sawant said in his tweet.

Sawant had addressed the media as recently as Monday evening and had also chaired a meeting with health minister Vishwajit Rane, revenue minister Jennifer Monserrate and other officials to review the overall Covid-19 management in Goa that was held at his official residence in the state capital Panaji.

The same day, he also chaired a meeting with the education secretary and directors of technical education and higher education as part of preparations to ensure that all necessary support is ready for the successful conduct of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams in Goa.

The chief minister is the latest in a line of leaders in the state to have contracted the virus, the most prominent being Union minister of state (independent charge) for AYUSH (alternative medicine) Shripad Naik, the MP representing North Goa. The Union minister tested positive on August 12 and has been hospitalised since. He has also been administered convalescent plasma therapy to help him battle the virus.

Others who have tested positive include commissioner of NRI affairs and former BJP MP Narendra Sawaikar, BJP MLAs Nilkanth Halarnkar and Clafasio Dias, MGP MLA and former deputy chief minister Ramkrishna Dhavalikar, NCP MLA and former chief minister Churchill Alemao and others.

Goa recorded a spike of 588 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the highest so far. The state has so far recorded a little over 18,000 infections with more than 1% of the state already having been confirmed as infected.