Goa: Union AYUSH minister recovers from Covid-19, discharged

Shripad Naik, who tested positive on August 12 and initially said he would be isolating himself at home, soon required hospitalisation as he developed severe symptoms

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 16:34 IST

By Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Times Panaji

Shripad Naik. (AFP)

Union minister of state for AYUSH Shripad Naik was on Saturday discharged from a private hospital where he was admitted after testing positive for Covid-19.

Naik, who tested positive on August 12 and initially said he would be isolating himself at home, soon required hospitalisation as he developed severe symptoms.

“I am feeling well now. After a few days of rest I will be able to start my work,” Shripad Naik told reporters after his discharge from the hospital near Panaji. He spent 30 days in hospital and his expected to continue his recuperation at home.

“He virtually went to the doors of death and came back,” Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane had said while informing the media that Naik was administered convalescent plasma therapy in late August.



“We gave plasma to Shripad Naik and his life changed. Today he is thankful we have brought plasma therapy and it has improved his condition and I’m very happy that he has come out of the situation. We were afraid,” Rane had said.

Naik’s oxygen levels had dropped briefly, but ultimately stabilised through medical intervention. A team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences too visited the state and checked on him.

Naik holds independent charge of the AYUSH portfolio as well as the Defence portfolio.

