Gold bars worth Rs30 crore seized along Bengal-Bihar border

The West Bengal police arrested three people and seized gold bars worth over Rs 30 crore from them at Kharibari along the Bengal-Bihar border in Darjeeling district on Monday.

“The seized gold bars were being taken to Bihar from Assam through Siliguri in West Bengal. They are worth more than Rs 30 crore. Three persons including the driver of a car and two others from Mumbai have been arrested,” said Santosh Nimbalkar, police superintendent, Darjeeling.

The 130 gold bars weigh around 21.5 kg.

The accused persons have been identified as Mohammad Afroz, Shashikanta Sankapal and Anil Gumadi. Afroz is the driver, while the two others are residents of Mumbai.

“Sankapal and Gumadi arrived at Tenzing Norgay Central Bus Terminus from Guwahati on Monday morning and hired a car to go to Bihar. Further investigation is on,” said another police officer.