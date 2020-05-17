Good news for Ludhiana as 33 Covid patients discharged after recovery

So far, 46 patients have been cured in the district. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In a positive development, as many as 33 Covid-19 patients, including 25 Nanded returnees and four students who returned to Ludhiana from Kota, were discharged from the hospital on Saturday after they recovered. Besides, the city recorded only two new cases.

The total count in the district is now 148 with 96 active cases. Among the new cases is a 19-year-old employee of a tyre manufacturing unit in Focal Point area, residing in Deep Colony in Kanganwal area. As many as 11 employees of Hindustan tyres have tested positive till date.

The other patient is a resident of Basant Vihar on Noorwala road. The patient was undergoing treatment at Mohan Dai Oswal Cancer hospital when his samples were taken by the hospital.

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal said that so far, 46 patients have been cured in the district.

NEW POLICY FOR DISCHARGING SUSPECTED PATIENTS

Agrawal informed that the Punjab government has formulated a new policy for discharging suspected patients from hospitals.Under this, if a suspected patient is asymptomatic and does not show any symptom for 72 hours and is healthy, then they can be discharged from the hospital. This new policy has been received and would be implemented as per the directions of the state government.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that 94 rapid response teams conducted screening of 307 residents on Saturday, out of which, 211 have been quarantined.

TWO PATIENTS FROM GURDASPUR DIE

Dr Bagga said that two positive Gurdaspur residents admitted at Christian Medical College and Hospital lost the battle to the virus on Saturday. The two patients include Pyara Singh, 84, and Balwinder Singh, 82, of Gurdaspur. While Pyara Singh was admitted to the hospital on May 15, Balwinder was admitted on May 13.

DISCHARGED PATIENTS GIVEN WARM SEND OFF

Eleven patients, including 11 Nanded returnees and four Kota returned students, who were discharged from Vardhman Isolation centre on Saturday were given a warm send off by DC Agrawal, MLA Sanjay Talwar, health department officials and staff of the hospital. The authorities presented them roses and showered flower petals over them. The patients were asked to spread awareness among others and stay inside their homes as much as possible.