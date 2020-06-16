Sections
Home / Cities / ‘Good Samaritan’, accomplice rape 14-year-old in public park in Ludhiana, booked

‘Good Samaritan’, accomplice rape 14-year-old in public park in Ludhiana, booked

The two men threatened her to keep mum, the victim said in her complaint.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 01:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

In April, the accused identified as Vicky had come to their home to give ration, and had taken the victim’s mobile number for future assistance. (HT PHOTO)

Posing as a Good Samaritan, a man and his accomplice raped a 14-year-old girl in a public park in Sector 32 near Chandigarh road, the police said on Monday.

In her complaint, the victim stated that her father was a labourer who had lost his job during the lockdown. In April, the accused identified as Vicky had come to their home to give ration, and had taken the victim’s mobile number for future assistance.

She added that the accused started calling her and they became friends. On June 10, Vicky took her to a park in Sector 32, where he called another person. The two men then raped her and threatened her to keep mum, the victim said in her complaint.

She added that when Vicky came to know that her parents had gone to his house looking for her, he took her to his place.



On Sunday, she narrated the whole incident to her mother, who took her to the police station.

Sub-inspector Daljit Singh, station house officer at Tibba police station, said that an FIR under sections 376D (rape of a woman under sixteen years of age by one or more persons constituting a group or acting in furtherance of a common intention), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act had been registered and a hunt was on.

The police suspect that the accused could be or posing as a member of some NGO.

