Sections
Home / Cities / Goodwin Jewellers case: Accused brothers in Mumbai Police’s custody

Goodwin Jewellers case: Accused brothers in Mumbai Police’s custody

Mumbai Police have taken the custody of two directors of Goodwin Jewellers for investigation into six cases registered against them in the city. The two directors, Sunilkumar...

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 03:28 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav,

Mumbai Police have taken the custody of two directors of Goodwin Jewellers for investigation into six cases registered against them in the city.

The two directors, Sunilkumar Mohanan Akkarakaran, 45, and his brother Sudheerkumar Mohanan Akkarakaran, 43, were lodged in Thane jail after they were previously arrested by the Thane police in December for allegedly duping thousands of investors across Maharashtra to the tune of Rs25 crore.

Mumbai’s LT Marg police station is interrogating the two accused in three first information reports (FIRs) filed by Zaveri Bazaar-based jewellers claiming that the accused bought gold jewelry from them but did not pay them. The accused duped the three jewellers to the tune of nearly Rs7 crores.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Study confirms BCG vaccine efficacy
Aug 14, 2020 04:26 IST
Govt plans to go ahead with international film festival in November
Aug 14, 2020 04:16 IST
Head of Ram temple trust tests positive for Covid-19
Aug 14, 2020 04:12 IST
No improvement in former President’s health: Hospital
Aug 14, 2020 04:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.