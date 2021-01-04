Sections
Governance in Himachal completely collapsed: Rathore

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 21:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kuldeep Rathore while reacting to the cold war between the state government and bureaucracy said that the governance of the present state government has completely collapsed and because of this chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has to revoke his decisions.

In a statement issued by Rathore, he said that the state government is proving to be helpless in front of the bureaucracy.

“In his three-year tenure, Jai Ram has failed to coordinate with the public representatives and bureaucrats and because of this government’s work is on paper only,” he said.

He said that there is no development in the state and no help is being provided to the public.

“No attention is being paid to hard-working government officers and CM is blaming government officers for his failures. The economy of the state is ruined and the government does not seem to be worried about it. They do not have any control over rising unemployment and inflation,” said Rathore.

Raising questions over the CM’s silence on farmers’ movement, Rathore said that Thakur should clear his stand to farmers as the new agri laws as against the farmers.

