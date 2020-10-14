Sections
Government agencies to procure PUSA 1509 basmati on parmal’s MSP: Khattar

He directed officials to ensure that the farmers do not face any problem in selling their produce in the mandis.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 23:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (HT File)

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said government agencies will also procure PUSA 1509 basmati variety of paddy on minimum support price (MSP) fixed for parmal.

“If the prices of PUSA 1509 falls below the MSP, it will be ensured that the government agencies procure it at an MSP of ₹ 1,888 if it fulfills the norms required for moisture content,” Khattar said during a surprise visit to Panipat grain market. He directed officials to ensure that the farmers do not face any problem in selling their produce in the mandis.

During an interaction with the CM, farmers and commission agents raised their issues and apprised him that as only HAFED is procuring parmal varieties, which is causing delay in procurement and lifting. The CM has issued directions that one more agency will start the procurement from Thursday.

He also asked the Panipat deputy commissioner to ensure that farmers get all facilities, including food and drinking water, in the mandis.

