Sections
Home / Cities / Government allows penal interest waiver of six months if pending amount paid by September 30

Government allows penal interest waiver of six months if pending amount paid by September 30

The Uttar Pradesh government has offered to waive six months’ penal interest on pending dues of people who have bought property from their respective area development...

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 23:00 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Uttar Pradesh government has offered to waive six months’ penal interest on pending dues of people who have bought property from their respective area development authorities, provided they pay the pending amount by September 30, 2020.

Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) officials said that the order will help the cash-strapped body generate revenue. Since the Covid-19 hit, the authority has been losing cash as the state leveraged its resources to fight the pandemic.

The order defines six months as from March 1, 2020 to August 31.



“At present we have provision of 12% of simple interest and 3% additional penal interest in case of pending payments. According to the government order, if the pending payments are cleared by September 30, there will be no levy of penal interest on pending amount for the six months,” said Asheesh Shivpuri, authority’s chief architect and town planner.

According to officials, the new provision under the government order is likely to benefit about 7000 property owners who have pending payments to be made to the authority.

“In case there is any other waiver applicable on residential/commercial properties, such as if one-time payments are made within 45-60 days, then the computation of the waiver will not take into account the period of March 1 to August 31. The provisions of the government order will not amount to any concession or change in terms and conditions of the agreement,” the government order said.

According to officials, the repayment period in case of economically weaker sections is 10 years, three years in case of middle income group flats and two years in case of higher income group flats. It is five years in case of commercial properties.

“The allottee has to repay within the time frame specified for each type of property and has to repay in monthly instalments. In normal course 12% simple interest is charged on monthly instalments. In case of default of single instalment, the component of penal interest, which is 3% above the simple interest, is charged accordingly,” Shivpuri added.

Developers feel that the order should be more relaxed.

“We feel the present order should be more accommodative in terms that it should be rolled out for a period of at least one year in wake of the pandemic. Since many states are enforcing lockdown again and eight days in a week (two days of Saturday and Sunday) are also under weekend restrictions in UP, the real estate will hardly see people coming in to look for property which they usually arrive during the weekends,” said Gaurav Gupta, president – Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI - Ghaziabad). “Further, the construction works have also suffered during the lockdown and full workforce is still not available. So, people will have no big liquidity available with them in present times to pay up entire pending amount by September 30.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Six-month-old female foetus found in Bhangel
Jul 17, 2020 22:59 IST
Air India defends decision to implement leave without pay, calls it a ‘win-win’ one for staff
Jul 17, 2020 22:58 IST
Separate labour rooms to be set up for pregnant women found covid positive
Jul 17, 2020 22:56 IST
JJB pulls up cops for detaining 9-yr-old for auto theft
Jul 17, 2020 22:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.