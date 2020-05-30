Sections
Home / Cities / Government-approved stores will soon be able to sell PPE in Maharashtra

Government-approved stores will soon be able to sell PPE in Maharashtra

Now, protective gear for doctors will be available at select, government-approved medical stores in Mumbai and Thane. At present, Maharashtra has a manufacturing capacity of over 15,000 personal...

Updated: May 30, 2020 23:57 IST

By Rupsa Chakraborty,

Now, protective gear for doctors will be available at select, government-approved medical stores in Mumbai and Thane. At present, Maharashtra has a manufacturing capacity of over 15,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) per day.

As per the instruction of the state government, under the Epidemic Diseases Act, all private clinics and medical setups must remain open during the lockdown. However, doctors have complained of lack of PPE, which offer essential protection from the virus. Taking note of this, Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has ensured the availability of PPE at select chemists. In Mumbai, 122 such shops have permission to sell PPE to doctors. There is no fixed rate for PPE, but would be priced at around Rs 1,000, said JN Mantri, joint commissioner, Maharashtra FDA.

“We have requested stores to charge reasonably and they have agreed. At present, we have started with Thane and Mumbai but will expand to other districts,” said Arun Unhale, commissioner, Maharashtra FDA.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has welcomed the move. “Due to growing demand for PPE, traders are supplying it at a higher price to private hospitals. Many of them are not of adequate quality to ensure safety. But this new policy would be helpful for doctors,” said Dr Avinash Bhonwde, president, IMA Maharashtra.



The production of PPE in Maharashtra has increased by almost 15 times since March. From four manufacturers, the number has increased to 19, taking the total daily production of PPE to over 15,000.

“We have ensured that we have enough number of PPE for medical staffers in the state. Recently, after receiving complaints about poor quality of PPE, we raided a medical store in Pune,” said Mantri.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid positive cases in Kalyan touches 980
May 31, 2020 00:45 IST
Covid-19: Delhi to resume normal functioning after over 2 months
May 31, 2020 00:44 IST
Couple capers: Quick questions with Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar
May 31, 2020 00:47 IST
Khanna police station torture: Unable to meet SIT officials, LIP leaders remove kurta in protest
May 31, 2020 00:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.