Sections
Home / Cities / Government College Ludhiana (East) extends last date for online registration

Government College Ludhiana (East) extends last date for online registration

The tentative ranks will be uploaded on the college website on Tuesday and the counselling will be held on Wednesday

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 22:20 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The authorities of Government College Ludhiana (East) have extended the deadline for online registration till August 18. Earlier, the last date for applying online was August 12.

Over 195 students have registered online against 80 seats for admission to BA I. Out of the total students, 155 are boys and 40 are girls. Over 90 students have yet not uploaded the required documents and another 29 students’ data is incomplete.

Last year, as many as 245 students had applied online for the same course.

The tentative ranks will be uploaded on the college website on Tuesday and the counselling will be held on Wednesday.



Principal Dharam Singh Sandhu said, “We have extended the last date to August 18 and the counselling will be held on August 19. We have 80 seats in BA I course and the students who have not uploaded required documents or uploaded incomplete data have been given a chance to do the same in the next two days.”

The construction work of the new building of the college is underway, therefore, classes will be conducted online by the faculty of SCD Government College.

STUDENTS GET TWO MORE DAYS TO DEPOSIT FEE

The authorities of Government College, Karamsar, have extended the date for online fee submission to August 17. Usually, the students are required to deposit the fee within 48 hours of counselling but due to the Independence Day holiday and Sunday, the college decided to extend the date.

The counselling session for students of BCom I, BSc medical and non-medical, and BA I was held online on August 14.

In BCom I, the cut off for the general category was 104% and for the backward class was 102%. The counselling for all these classes will continue on August 17.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Five rescued after fire in a Pitampura building
Aug 16, 2020 23:38 IST
Vasai civic body waives permission fees for Ganpati pandals
Aug 16, 2020 23:38 IST
19-year-old domestic help kills self, her family pelts stones at housing society
Aug 16, 2020 23:39 IST
Ensure social distancing is followed in revamp plan: Dharavii locals to state
Aug 16, 2020 23:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.