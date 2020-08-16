Government College Ludhiana (East) extends last date for online registration

The authorities of Government College Ludhiana (East) have extended the deadline for online registration till August 18. Earlier, the last date for applying online was August 12.

Over 195 students have registered online against 80 seats for admission to BA I. Out of the total students, 155 are boys and 40 are girls. Over 90 students have yet not uploaded the required documents and another 29 students’ data is incomplete.

Last year, as many as 245 students had applied online for the same course.

The tentative ranks will be uploaded on the college website on Tuesday and the counselling will be held on Wednesday.

Principal Dharam Singh Sandhu said, “We have extended the last date to August 18 and the counselling will be held on August 19. We have 80 seats in BA I course and the students who have not uploaded required documents or uploaded incomplete data have been given a chance to do the same in the next two days.”

The construction work of the new building of the college is underway, therefore, classes will be conducted online by the faculty of SCD Government College.

STUDENTS GET TWO MORE DAYS TO DEPOSIT FEE

The authorities of Government College, Karamsar, have extended the date for online fee submission to August 17. Usually, the students are required to deposit the fee within 48 hours of counselling but due to the Independence Day holiday and Sunday, the college decided to extend the date.

The counselling session for students of BCom I, BSc medical and non-medical, and BA I was held online on August 14.

In BCom I, the cut off for the general category was 104% and for the backward class was 102%. The counselling for all these classes will continue on August 17.