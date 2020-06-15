Government officers kills himself in Delhi

Sections
New Delhi: A senior government officer died after he drank an unknown substance inside his car outside his apartment in South-West Delhi on Sunday evening, police said.

A senior police officer said that a note recovered from the car cited the officer’s apprehension that he may have been infected with Covid-19.

Whether he was indeed infected or had even got himself tested remained unclear.

The police learnt of the alleged suicide from a hospital where he was brought dead.



“He drank an unknown substance that we suspect to be acid. We’ll know more after autopsy report comes,” said the officer.

