Government offices in Himachal to function with 100% staff from Monday

The order will not be applicable to offices located in the containment zones and educational institutions. All educational institutions will continue to remain closed till June 15.

Updated: May 31, 2020 18:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

The government offices in Himachal Pradesh will function with 100% staff from Monday onwards, an order issued by additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman on Sunday stated.

Earlier, the government offices were operating with 50% staff. Timings of arrival and departure of employees will be staggered to prevent overcrowding. The first group will arrive at 10:00am and leave at 5:00pm. The second group will arrive at 10:30am and leave at 5:30pm.

“Provision of thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitiser will be made at all entry and exit points,” the order reads.



Electronic modes of communication will be adopted to optimum use. Frequent sanitisation of the entire workplace, common facilities and points that come in human contact will be done and wearing of face masks will be mandatory. In-charge of the workplace will ensure proper social distancing.

“Employees who develop flu-like symptoms, fever or respiratory problem may be advised to proceed on paid leave and get the prescribed treatment/home quarantine. Pregnant women and employees with underlying medical conditions may be advised to take extra precaution,” the order states.

Those having Covid-19 symptoms will be sent to the treatment facility or institutional quarantine, marked for the purpose, in consultation with the local administration. Use of Aarogya Setu app is mandatory for all employees.

Employees have also been advised not to believe and spread rumours.

