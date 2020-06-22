Sections
Home / Cities / Government school teachers hold protest in Khanna

Government school teachers hold protest in Khanna

Express resentment over the statement of state health minister that due to lockdown and breakout of Covid-19, the government could not pay teachers without work

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 23:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Government school teachers of Khanna, Samrala and Macchiwara, under the banner of the Democratic Teachers Front, held a protest at the Prem Bhandari Park, Khanna, to express resentment against the statement of state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu that due to lockdown and the breakout of Covid-19, the government could not pay teachers without work.

The health minister had, on Friday, stated during a press conference that government schools are closed and, if the state government is deputing teachers on other duties then, being government employees, they must perform the duty.

After all, he said, the government was paying salary to the teachers though they have no work as schools are closed due to coronavirus.

The teachers also burnt an effigy of the minister and raised slogans against the Punjab government.



The protesters marched towards the bus stand in Khanna raising slogans against the government.

District secretary Daljit Samrala the statement of the minister has exposed the insensitive attitude of the Punjab and Central governments towards education and future plans for disinvestment in the education sector.

He said teachers of government schools in Punjab have been working tirelessly to provide online education to the students on their own.

In addition to updating student data online in schools, teachers are distributing books, mid-day meal ration and funds among students and doing multidimensional duties at quarantine centers, without any facility of PPE kits, he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

GB Nagar to create database of all non-Covid patients across district
Jun 22, 2020 23:53 IST
China blames India for face-off, talks on
Jun 22, 2020 23:53 IST
Monsoon may arrive in Noida, Ghaziabad in next 48 hours
Jun 22, 2020 23:53 IST
Ghaziabad: 21-year-old Tik-Tok ‘star’ arrested for killing woman days before her marriage
Jun 22, 2020 23:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.