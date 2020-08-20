Sections
Home / Cities / Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose, gets nod to run in double shift

Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose, gets nod to run in double shift

The school has enrolled 1,827 new students in Classes 6 to 12, prompting the need for optimum use of resources

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 19:16 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The 145-year-old Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose, near Rekhi Cinema in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The 145-year-old Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose, near Rekhi Cinema in Ludhiana, has got a nod to run in two shifts in view of the increased student strength.

The school enrolled as many as 1,827 new students in Classes 6 to 12 this academic year, taking its strength from 1,700 last year to 3,527.

School principal Navdeep Romana said that many new students are the ones who have shifted from private schools due to the pandemic-induced financial crisis. “Though there are new students in every class, the maximum new enrolments are in Class-11. As we have over 1,800 new students in the school, we wrote to the higher authorities to allow us to operate in two shifts for maximum optimisation of our resources.”

“We require more teachers and classrooms to ensure delivery of quality education,” he added.



School education secretary Krishan Kumar, while permitting the school to run in double shift, directed the district education officer (secondary) to identify schools with surplus teachers and shift them to this school.

Currently, the school is closed due to the pandemic outbreak but once it reopens, students of the humanities and science streams will attend the morning shift (7.30 am to 12.30pm) while those in the vocational and commerce streams will attend the afternoon shift (12.30pm to 5.30pm). Students of Classes 6 to 10 will also have the afternoon shift.

ABOUT THE SCHOOL

The school is 145 years old. It had turned co-educational last year. This year, it topped the district with 100% new enrolments. The school currently has 43 teachers and requires 19 more to adjust to the new strength. In terms of facilities, the school is equipped with smart classrooms, closed circuit television cameras and other essential infrastructure etc.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Entrepreneur & author Kanthi Dutt’s tailored path to success - from Zilch to Bigwig
Aug 20, 2020 19:28 IST
From non-SCS to IAS: HC stays final selection of candidates
Aug 20, 2020 19:27 IST
AKTU’s WhatsApp chat bot to answer queries of UPSEE aspirants
Aug 20, 2020 19:26 IST
Zenofar Fathima gears up to release ‘Moments’, a COVID-based PSA that teaches an indispensable life lesson to all
Aug 20, 2020 19:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.