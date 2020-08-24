Govind Pansare murder: Kolhapur court rejects bail pleas of accused Andure, Kurane

Sections
Updated: Aug 24, 2020 21:51 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

PUNE The Kolhapur sessions court on Monday rejected the bail applications of accused Sachin Andure and Bharat Kurane in the Govind Pansare murder case.

Pansare, a senior CPI(M) leader, was shot dead by unidentified persons on February 16, 2015, in Kolhapur.

Besides, Kurane and Andure, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had arrested 12 others in the murder case.

The investigation team constituted by the government has filed five chargesheets in the case so far. Kurane has been named in the fourth chargesheet while Andure’s name figures in the fifth chargesheet in the case.



Andure is also the main accused in the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, which is being probed by Central Bureau of Investigation and directly monitored by the Bombay High Court.

Narendra Dabholkar was shot dead near Omkareshwar temple on August 20, 2013, in Pune

Both Kurane and Andure had moved their bail plea before the court of sessions judge BD Shelke through their legal counsel advocate Sameer Patwardhan.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Harshad Nimbalkar opposed the bail plea and made his submission from Pune via video conferencing facility.

Advocate Nimbalkar argued that the bail application of the two must be rejected as the SIT had sufficient evidence to prove their involvement in the murder. Following Nimbalkar’s submission, the judge passed an order rejecting their bail application.

Andure is one of the accused who was present at the murder spot, according to prosecution. ENT Surgeon Dr Virendra Tawade, who is also an accused in the murder of Dr Dabholkar had handed over two pistols used in the murder of Comrade Pansare to Kurane and he had taken those firearms to Belgaum where he destroyed them along with their evidence. Kolhapur additional superintendent of police (SP) Tirupati Kakade is investigating the case.

The SIT was constituted after the family members of Pansare and Dabholkar had moved the Bombay High Court demanding court monitoring of the assassination probe.

