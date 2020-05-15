Sections
Home / Cities / Govt advises farmers on non-basmati varieties

Govt advises farmers on non-basmati varieties

Punjab agriculture department has advised the farmers to go for cultivation of PR-128 & PR-129 varieties of non-basmati (parmal) due to unique features of early maturity, being less water intensive and for better paddy straw management without resorting to burning

Updated: May 15, 2020 00:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

On the recommendations of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the Punjab agriculture department has advised the farmers to go for cultivation of PR-128 & PR-129 varieties of non-basmati (parmal) due to unique features of early maturity, being less water intensive and for better paddy straw management without resorting to burning.

In a statement, financial commissioner, development, Viswajeet Khanna said that both these new varieties have already got approval from representatives of the milling industry, a vital pre-requisite for release of a rice variety to the farmers of the state.

Khanna said that milling trials were extensively conducted in 2019 and 2020. “Both these latest varieties are expected to replace long duration, higher water requiring varieties of rice cultivated by some farmers in districts of Bathinda, Mansa, Sangrur, Barnala, Moga and Ludhiana. Several adaptive trials have been conducted in these districts and have indicated very good prospects,” he added.

He also mentioned that these advanced varieties meet the total rice recovery (out-turn ratio) of raw rice fixed at 67% under the ‘Custom Milling Policy’ fixed by the Government of India and have acceptable levels comparable to other varieties for various quality parameters.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 20:11 IST

latest news

Tara Sharma: I had already reinvented myself to work from home 10 years ago
May 15, 2020 00:49 IST
Is Internet activism hurting youth in lockdown?
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
Two Chandigarh residents held for not wearing face mask
May 15, 2020 00:43 IST
CII, CICU donate 5 ventilators to admn in Ludhiana
May 15, 2020 00:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.