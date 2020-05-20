Govt arranges outward movement of 17,583 stranded in J&K

The government has transported over 78,902 residents of J&K who were stranded outside the UT due to lockdown, back to their hometowns through covid special trains, buses and flights.

Likewise, the first train carrying 1,184 outbound migrant workers left from Katra for Chhatarpur in MP. The outward movement for 16,399 people stranded in Lakhanpur has been done till date.

So far, the government has evacuated 61,354 residents of J&K stranded in other states and UTs through Lakhanpur, besides bringing back about 17,047 people through special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations. Also, 501 passengers including students were brought back through special flights.

Around 1,862 stranded passengers had entered through Lakhanpur between May 19 and 20. On Wednesday, 961 passengers reached Jammu railway station in a covid special AC train. About 1,861 passengers have reached Udhampur railway station from Bengaluru, Habibganj and Bholapur in three special trains.

So far, seven trains have reached Jammu with a total of 6,469 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 10,578 passengers have reached Udhampur in 13 special trains.

A special train carrying about 1,100 passengers from Ahmedabad is expected to reach Udhampur.

As per official communiqué, of the 61,354 returnees evacuated through Lakhanpur by Wednesday morning, 13,694 are from Punjab, 19,775 from Himachal Pradesh, 21 from Andhra Pradesh, 6,051 from Delhi, 1,297 from Gujarat, 2,403 from Rajasthan, 3,588 from Haryana, 110 from Chhattisgarh, 3,117 from Uttarakhand, 666 from Maharashtra, 3,996 from Uttar Pradesh, 42 from Odisha, 244 from Assam, 917 from Madhya Pradesh, 88 from Dehradun, 946 from Chandigarh, 666 from Telangana, 42 from Karnataka, 56 from Tamil Nadu, 239 from Bihar, 120 from West Bengal, 26 from Jharkhand, three from Nepal and 3,247 from other states and UTs.