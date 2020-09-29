Sections
Govt brought these laws amid pandemic to avoid protests: Abhay

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 02:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) workers, led by senior party leader Abhay Chautala, took out a protest march against the newly enacted agriculture laws, from Sector 12 to mini-secretariat in Karnal on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Abhay said the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government had brought these three anti-farmers laws during the pandemic to avoid protests. “And now that the country’s farmers are on the streets, the government is not ready to listen to them,” he said, adding, “The INLD has always been with the farmers and will continue to support their fights.”

Chautala said the INLD will hold statewide agitations in support of the farmers until the government is forced to bring these laws are withdrawn.

He also slammed the government for not procuring paddy from the farmers, who he stated, have been waiting in the mandis for the past several days.

Praises Badals for snapping ties with BJP

The INLD leader also praised the Shiromani Akali Dal leadership for snapping their ties with the National Democratic Alliance in the interest of farmers. He said that SAD’s decision is in favour of farmers and proved that former Punjab chief minsiter Parkash Singh Badal was the tallest farm leader in the country after late Chhotu Ram, Late Devi Lal and Chaudhary Charan Singh.

