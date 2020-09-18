Govt colleges in Gurugram yet to start online classes

htreporters@hindustantimes.com

Gurugram: First and second-year undergraduate and postgraduate students in Gurugram’s government colleges are yet to start with formal online classes for the past three months.

This puts them at a disadvantage when compared with other private and government institutes in the state that have begun classes.

While the department of higher education had directed colleges to make efforts to start online classes for students from September 15, most colleges are yet to do that.

Neelam, MA English student of Government Girl College, Sector 14, said that while classes had been taking place in private colleges and other state universities, they were mired in delays in the city. “We are asked to fill forms seeking details every now and then, but it doesn’t translate into our registration in the next semester. Our exams take place in December. How are we supposed to give exams if classes have not been initiated?” said Neelam who uses only her first name.

Srishti Yadav, a second-year BSc student of Government Girls College in Sector 14, said that while a 40-minute session in a subject had taken place earlier this week, there was no regular timetable. “There is no schedule or structure. It’s like a formality,” said Yadav.

Colleges said that they were still conducting the promotion process.

Satyamanyu Yadav, principal of Government College in Sector, said: “We need to promote the students to the next semester. Prior to the promotion, results need to be declared. This can only be achieved once the practical exams are completed, which is expected to be done by the end of this month.” He said that students were in touch with teachers and approached them for guidance, even if intensive classes were not taking place.

Principal of Dronacharya Government College, Pooja Khullar, said that they were in the process of promoting students to the second and third years. “We were asked to submit information pertaining to students earlier this week. We have completed the process at our level. Once all processes are complete, we can start classes,” said Khullar.

Hemant Verma, deputy director (coordination), higher education department, said that some of the colleges had already started classes and others would do soon. “Most colleges have prepared timetables for the initiation of classes and some of them have even started conducting classes. Other colleges are busy with the admission and promotion process. They will be beginning classes shortly, in a week or so,” said Verma.