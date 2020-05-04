Sections
Govt employees told to wear clothes covering full body

NEW OFFICE PROTOCOL No watches, jewellery, leather bags or smoking at work

Updated: May 04, 2020 23:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab chief secretary Karan A Singh has issued instructions for a protocol to be followed in state government offices in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

The employees have been told to wear clothes covering all body parts, shoes covering the feet completely, avoid watches and jewellery. They have been strictly forbidden from smoking and chewing tobacco in offices.

A meeting was held in this regard on Monday to work out the modalities for opening of government offices, though no schedule was announced.

An advisory was also issued for the employees to sit at a distance of two metres. Flexible office timings have been recommended, with suspension of signing-in on biometrics. The head of department has been told to keep record of all employees coming to work.



The directions included doing as much work as possible through telephone, SMS, WhatsApp and all officials meetings to be held through video conferencing.

The instructions have also mandated thermal scanning of employees, no use of air-conditioners, availability of hand sanitisers at all strategic points, and disinfection of offices at regular intervals. Employees have been told to avoid leather bags and bring items of daily need in a cotton bag which can be washed on reaching home.

