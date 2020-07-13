Govt implemented lockdown to hide its failures: BJP

Sections
PUNE The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has implemented the lockdown so that it can complete the health infrastructure development works in the city...

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 21:53 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

PUNE The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has implemented the lockdown so that it can complete the health infrastructure development works in the city which it failed to do during the last three months, said Siddharth Shirole, BJP, Shivajinagar MLA, on Monday.

Pune will go into a two-phase, 10-day lockdown from Monday, July 13, midnight, till Thursday, July 23.

“The city was limping back to normalcy after a three-month lockdown period. The sudden decision to implement the lockdown has been taken in an attempt to hide the failures of the state government,” said Shirole.

The legislators criticised the state government saying that it lacked the vision to prepare a long term plan to combat Covid-19 pandemic and it was unprepared for the worst-case scenario.



MP Girish Bapat said that the lockdown decision is unilateral and will lead to chaos.

“Why is the administration holding 96 per cent of the citizens to task when only four per cent of the population is Covid-19 positive? he said.

“Merely announcing a lockdown is not the solution and won’t curb the Covid-19 positive cases,” said Bapat.

“The elected representatives and people should be taken into confidence before going ahead with the lockdown,” he added.

