Govt looks to ease property registries, to launch portal for officials, applicants

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:21 IST

By Abhishek Dey,

New Delhi: The Delhi government has approved plans to set up a new integrated web portal that will help in properties registrations by acting as a common database and search engine for related documents, which can be accessed not only by officials of the city government but other agencies, a senior government official said on Friday.

The move gains significance in light the Centre’s initiative launched last year that allows for 4.5 million residents of 1,700-odd illegal colonies in Delhi to apply for ownership of their properties. The process requires availing a conveyance deed, which is provided by the Delhi Development Authority, chaired by the Lieutenant Governor, and completion of registry — entrusted under the state government.

“The task involves multiple agencies and requires both applicants and officers to dig into numerous documents. They often have to approach different offices under the revenue department, land development department, civic bodies, urban development and departments under the DDA. Often, officials under the various departments end up wasting time looking for documents that some other department may already have in its records. The cumbersome process will be simplified by the integrated web portal,” said a senior official in the Delhi government’s urban development department, which opened tenders for the project last week.

The proposed project will bring under one platform all documents related to change of ownership, chain of ownership, loan taken using it as a mortgage, arrear of dues of property tax, water tax, status of litigation in courts among others, as per the tender document, which HT has reviewed.



A senior official in the government’s revenue district said a similar project was initiated in 2012, but was limited in its scope and access, and later affected by technical glitches. “Not much could be done about it because the concept of ownership rights, which largely affects unauthorised colonies, remained a contentious issue. Now it is no longer so, in the light of a law that was cleared in the Parliament in December 2019,” the government official said.

A section of the proposed portal will also be accessible to applicants, where they will have options to view and download land records, including certified digitally signed maps in possession of land record agencies of Delhi, and all other property related historical and current information required for registration of property.

