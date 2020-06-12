Govt-manufactured squash syrup available at Mohali admn complex

Syrups of various flavours, such as mango, bael, litchi and pineapple, available at reasonable rates, says director of the horticulture department. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In view of the summer season and with the commitment to provide quality beverages to residents amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the district horticulture department has prepared squash syrups in different fruit flavours.

Department’s deputy director Mukhtiar Singh said syrups of various flavours, such as mango, bael, litchi and pineapple, were available at reasonable rates. These can be purchased from Room No. 447, third floor, at the District Administrative Complex, Sector 76, during work hours.

Singh said the syrups were prepared at government food processing laboratories amid strict safety checks, with special emphasis on quality products.

He exhorted residents to purchase healthy products manufactured by the department.