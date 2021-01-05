Govt school in Ludhiana shut as officiating in-charge tests positive

Government High School, Lakkar Bazaar, was shut down on Tuesday after a science teacher, who is also its officiating in-charge, tested positive for Covid-19.

As the post of the headmaster is lying vacant for the last few months, the principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Multipurpose, Navdeep Romana, has been handling the additional charge of the school, apart from the science teacher.

After the teacher informed Romana about her Covid test result on Monday night, the latter informed the health department, who asked the teacher to remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

The school has been shut down and 11 other teachers have been tested at the civil hospital. Meanwhile, the students of Classes 9 and 10 have been directed to stay at home and revise their syllabus.

Romana said a clerk of GHS, Lakkar Bazaar, visited the multipurpose school for some official work recently. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, all their teachers will also get themselves tested.

Earlier on January 3, some teachers of the high school were also deputed at the senior secondary school as invigilators for the Punjab State Talent Search Examination.

District education officer, elementary-cum-secondary, Rajinder Kaur said, “The teachers, who have been tested, have been asked to stay isolated till the results arrive. Students who came in contact with the teacher concerned should also get themselves tested.”

Over the past four months, two principals, 16 teachers, one clerk and a mid-day meal worker at 10 schools have been found infected.

Among them were four teachers and a mid-day meal cook at Government Senior Secondary School, Manak Majra, who tested positive in December last year. The same month, three teachers of Government High School, Kailash Nagar, were also found positive.